Israeli occupation bans Grand Mufti Mohammad Hussein from entering Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, the Israeli occupation authority (IOA) summoned Sheikh Mohammad Hussein — Grand Mufti of Al-Quds and the Palestinian Territories, and preacher of the Aqsa Mosque — for interrogation and issued an order barring him from entering the Mosque for one week, subject to renewal.

According to a post by the Al-Quds Governorate on Facebook, the IOA banned Sheikh Mohammad Hussein from accessing the Aqsa Mosque for eight renewable days in response to his public condemnation of the Gaza siege and starvation during his Friday sermon.

Mufti Hussein confirmed that he was summoned for questioning by Israeli intelligence that morning in the Old City, where he was officially handed the decision.

He further stated that the IOA asked him to sign the ban order, but he refused to do so.

