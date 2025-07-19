Hamas warns famine in Gaza has reached critical levels

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has warned that famine in the Gaza Strip has reached a critical and dangerous level, calling on Arab and Islamic nations to urgently intervene to break the blockade and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Movement condemned the Israeli government’s use of starvation and deprivation as tools of genocide over the past 21 months, describing them as crimes of unprecedented severity targeting children and civilians.

It criticized the international community—especially the UN Security Council—for its silence, saying that ignoring such humanitarian catastrophe sets a dangerous precedent for lawlessness and disregard for international humanitarian law.

Hamas urged Arab and Islamic governments, as well as UN institutions, to take swift action to stop the cycle of killing, starvation, and mass destruction in Gaza and ensure the entry of essential aid.

The Movement reiterated that since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces, backed by the United States, have conducted an ongoing campaign of genocide, including killing, forced displacement, destruction, and starvation—defying international appeals and ICJ orders.

According to Hamas, this campaign has led to over 198,000 Palestinian casualties—mostly women and children—with more than 11,000 missing, hundreds of thousands displaced, and widespread destruction affecting all aspects of civilian life.

/129