Judiciary chief Mohseni-Eje’i orders swift action against Israel-linked suspects

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i, emphasized the importance of swiftly and accurately handling judicial cases involving individuals accused of links to Israel, following recent acts of aggression against Iran.

Mohseni-Eje’i told judiciary officials that accelerating investigations and prosecutions of suspects connected to the Zionist regime is absolutely necessary, and no delays or negligence can be tolerated.

These remarks came after Israel’s unprovoked assault on Iran began on June 13, targeting senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also participated by bombing three civilian nuclear sites in central Iran.

Iranian security forces say they have dismantled several sabotage cells linked to Mossad, seizing Israeli-made Spike missiles, suicide drones, and explosives.

Operations also targeted facilities used for drone production and bomb-making in Tehran, Isfahan, Alborz, Mazandaran, and other provinces, where the cells were allegedly planning attacks on infrastructure and residential zones.

Iranian officials claim that Mossad has funded and equipped terrorist groups, as well as carried out assassinations within the country.

Eje’i said the invading enemy plotted multi-tiered schemes to undermine the nation, but the vigilance and loyalty of the Iranian people thwarted these plans at the outset.

According to Eje’i, the enemy intentionally targeted key institutions to instigate chaos, but citizens of all classes and political views—despite their differences—rallied around the leadership to protect the Islamic Republic.

He said, “Today we face the most hostile enemies of God and humanity. Although challenging, defeating these foes will bring profound satisfaction.”

Eje’i credited the guidance of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with Iran’s military strength and national unity, for neutralizing the enemy’s objectives.

He added that thanks to the leadership, military and security capabilities, and unity of the Iranian people, the Zionist regime and the United States failed to reach any of their goals; instead, Iran’s national strength grew.

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei urged the judiciary to vigorously pursue those behind the attacks, both domestically and abroad.

Khamenei said that judicial efforts to prosecute these crimes in national and international courts are crucial, adding that previous negligence must not be repeated.

Mohseni-Eje’i stressed that justice and legal integrity must be upheld despite heightened security pressures. He warned against abandoning fairness and due process.

He emphasized that indictments must be meticulously prepared, backed by solid evidence, and processed rapidly and fairly in accordance with legal standards.

Since June 13, dozens of individuals suspected of Israeli ties have been arrested across Iran.

Mohseni-Eje’i also noted that some cases may date back prior to the recent Israeli assault and may be scattered across various judicial branches. He stated that identifying outcomes, particularly in cases involving “corruption on earth,” is a top priority.

He added that other cases, even those not involving espionage or major crimes, must also be resolved without delay.

