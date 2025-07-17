‘All too predictable’: Iran condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, warns of regional fallout

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Syria as being “all too predictable,” warning that the escalation could destabilize the entire region if not firmly addressed.

“Unfortunately, this was all too predictable. Which capital is next?” Araqchi wrote in a post on X on Wednesday night.

He said that the “rabid Israeli regime knows no bounds” and only understands the language of force, urging the world and regional countries to unite against Israel’s “unhinged aggression.”

“Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and will always stand with the Syrian people,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes near Syria’s presidential palace and on the military headquarters in Damascus and conducted drone raids around Suwayda in southern Syria. At least three people were killed in Damascus.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei also strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s act of aggression, particularly those targeting the Syrian capital, Damascus.

He said that the attacks, which hit public and government facilities, occurred while large parts of Syria remain under Israeli occupation.

Baqaei said the strikes once again exposed the Israeli regime as the “greatest threat to regional peace and stability,” adding that the United States and several European powers, including Germany, Britain, and France, are enabling Israeli aggression through military and political support.

He warned that the ongoing violence in Syria is the result of prolonged international silence in the face of Israel’s “genocidal, warmongering and hegemonic behavior,” stressing that its consequences are being felt across the region.

Calling for urgent and effective action, Baqaei urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (O.I.C.) and the United Nations to act swiftly to halt Israel’s dangerous expansionism and aggression.