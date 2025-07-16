Return to a failed policy; Will Europe once again test strategy of "threats and promises" against Iran?

AlulBayt News Agency: The news-analytical website "Axios" reported that European countries have decided to return to the failed policy of "threats and promises" toward Iran.

According to Axios, the foreign ministers of the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. have agreed on an August deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Citing informed sources, the outlet stated: "If no agreement is reached by the end of August, plans to reimpose UN Security Council sanctions against Iran will be activated."

The unnamed sources emphasized that European countries intend to tell Iran that sanctions will only be lifted if Tehran provides the necessary assurances to the international community regarding its nuclear program.

This comes seven years after the Trump administration unilaterally and unlawfully withdrew from the JCPOA—despite Iran’s full and verified compliance—and reimposed brutal sanctions against Tehran.

Now, the same Western actors who remained silent in the face of America’s blatant violations are once again escalating pressure on Iran by setting new conditions and imposing deadlines.

Analysts believe this approach will not resolve the current deadlock but instead trigger a new wave of tensions in the region.



/129