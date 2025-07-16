Snapback Mechanism: A tool of pressure or a violation of human rights?

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Mahmoudi criticized Western countries for threatening to activate the snapback mechanism, describing it as lacking both legal and humanitarian legitimacy. He argued that such a mechanism is not a source of justice but rather a violation of human rights and international norms.



He condemned the West’s double standards, asking why the snapback mechanism is not applied to regimes responsible for atrocities—such as the recent war in Gaza, which claimed over sixty thousand lives. “How can a regime known for oppression and crimes be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?” he asked.



Referring to the twelve-day war imposed by the Zionist regime on Iran, Mahmoudi said the Iranian people stood united and prevented the sacrifice of revolutionary values and the blood of martyrs. Even former critics, he noted, rallied behind the system during this historic test.



He stressed that the unity of the Iranian people is the strongest weapon against the enemy. This national cohesion has thwarted all attempts to violate Iran’s sovereignty and proven to be a strategic and moral shield time and again.

Mahmoudi warned that if the Zionist regime attempts another military incursion, Iran’s response will be decisive and destructive. “We speak from a position of power, not passivity,” he declared.



In closing, the Sunni scholar called on officials to serve the people sincerely, confront economic corruption, and remain present among citizens. He emphasized that the presence of leaders alongside the people is a pillar of national strength and must be guided by honesty, transparency, and justice.



This interview reflects the voice of Iran’s faithful border communities—people who, through unity, faith, and insight, stand firm against every threat and will not allow enemies to undermine the security and dignity of their homeland.



