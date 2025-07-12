  1. Home
Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrives in Baku for official visit

Syria’s transitional president Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in Azerbaijan on July 12 for a working visit. He was greeted with a formal ceremony at Heydar Aliyev Airport and welcomed by senior Azerbaijani officials.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the transitional president of Syria and head of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led administration, arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday for an official visit.

According to Azernews, Al-Sharaa landed in Baku on July 12, where a formal reception was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, featuring a guard of honor and national flags of both countries.

He was welcomed by senior Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev.

