Bandar Al-Khorayef highlights Saudi-Russian cooperation in metals and mining

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar al-Khorayef, has expressed interest in expanding partnerships with Russian companies across multiple sectors.

“There are many areas where cooperation is possible,” he said, “but if I had to choose a few key ones, metal processing and production would be at the top.”

He highlighted Russia’s strong expertise in producing steel, aluminum, titanium, and other industrial materials.

Al-Khorayef noted that Saudi Arabia has recently opened up its mining sector, creating new opportunities for collaboration.

He also identified pharmaceuticals as a promising field, stating that both countries have developed a detailed localization strategy.

Other areas of interest include the automotive industry, renewable energy, machinery, and equipment.

The minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s desire to work with Russia on automating research and development.

He concluded by saying that Saudi Arabia has a major plan to automate production and chemical processing, offering many possibilities for joint ventures.



