Iran FM remembers Srebrenica by recalling Gaza genocide

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi says that if the world had truly learned from the Srebrenica tragedy, it wouldn’t be witnessing another genocide against Muslims now.

“Last year, the UN voted to designate July 11 as the International Day of Remembrance for the Srebrenica Genocide,” Araqchi wrote on his X page on Thursday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

He added, “It is a day of shame for those who were either complicit or stayed silent as thousands of innocent Muslims were massacred.”

“On the 30th anniversary of this grave atrocity, Iran pays tribute to the innocent martyrs and expresses solidarity with the survivors and their families. Had the world truly internalized the lessons of Srebrenica, we would not be witnessing another genocide against Muslims, this time in Gaza.”

He concluded, “Iran will always stand with the oppressed, be it in Bosnia and Herzegovina or in Palestine.”

The Bosnian War was a devastating conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995, involving Bosnian Muslims, Serbs, and Croats. The war was marked by widespread ethnic cleansing, genocide, and numerous atrocities that primarily targeted Bosnian Muslims.

One of the darkest chapters of the war was the Srebrenica massacre in 1995, during which more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were systematically executed and is widely recognized as an act of genocide.