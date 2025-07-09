Hamas denies Israel’s claim of Tripoli assassination

  1. Home
9 July 2025
A senior Hamas official in Lebanon denied Israeli military claims of killing a Hamas leader in Tripoli.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas official based in Lebanon has rejected the Israeli military’s claim that one of the movement’s leaders was killed in an airstrike in northern Lebanon.

According to a statement cited by Quds Press, the Hamas official stated that the Israeli version of events is inaccurate and confirmed the assassination attempt had failed.

This denial came shortly after the Israeli army announced it had successfully targeted and killed a senior Hamas figure in Tripoli

