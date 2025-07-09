Palestinian resistance arrests five collaborators linked to Shin Bet

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance security forces in Gaza have arrested five individuals this week accused of collaborating with Israel’s internal intelligence agency, Shin Bet (Shabak), in what is being hailed as a major intelligence achievement.

Security sources stated that the suspects admitted to carrying out “serious security missions” on behalf of Israeli intelligence.

Reports indicate that they were at an advanced stage of planning a new and complex operation before being intercepted and arrested in what officials described as a “professional manner.”

This operation is part of a broader resistance strategy to dismantle Israeli espionage networks and reinforce internal security across the Gaza Strip.

