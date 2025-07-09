Trump and Netanyahu discuss controversial Gaza transfer proposal amid ceasefire talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a dinner meeting at the White House on Monday, where they reportedly discussed a contentious proposal involving the forced relocation of thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

According to IRNA, the meeting coincided with ongoing indirect negotiations in Qatar between Israel and Hamas, aimed at reaching a U.S.-backed 60-day ceasefire to pause the 22-month conflict. The proposed deal includes phased releases of Israeli and Palestinian detainees, partial Israeli military withdrawals from Gaza, and discussions toward a permanent end to hostilities.

Earlier this year, Trump drew international criticism after suggesting a plan to resettle Palestinians and transform Gaza into a tourism hub, calling it the “Riviera of the Middle East.” During Monday’s talks, he claimed “great cooperation” from neighboring countries regarding the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Qatar negotiations continued for a second day, with both parties holding separate meetings within the same building. A key dispute remains whether the proposed ceasefire will lead to a full cessation of the war. Hamas has expressed willingness to release all Israeli captives in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Netanyahu, however, insists that the war will only end if Hamas surrenders, disarms, and accepts exile—terms the group has outright rejected.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump suggested that a breakthrough on the ceasefire deal could be imminent.

