Yemen Scholars condemns crime of burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Yemen Scholars Association strongly condemned on Tuesday the heinous crime of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.



In a statement, the Yemen Scholars Association confirmed that the West has always been carrying fierce hostility to Islam and Muslims.



“This crime comes in the context of contempt for Islam and everything related to it,” the Association said.



The statement stressed that all the free and honorable people in the Islamic world should stand firmly against such reckless behavior.



“Western crimes target all Muslims, and this calls for unity of word, coordination of free official and popular positions, and raising the state of awareness of the nation,” the statement added.



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