Imam Khomeini’s view was on future, construction of Islamic society, civilization: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a meeting with the staff of the Deputy for Scientific and Cultural Affairs of the Assembly, emphasizing time management, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stated, “According to the hadiths of the Imams (a.s.), the believer should manage time and devote his day and night to pray God, livelihood, communication with the good and the trustworthy, and allocate time for Halal affairs.”



“In 2007 and 2020, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution comprehensively discussed the change in the fields of hardware and software. Change in the management system, spiritual revolution in individuals, changes in people’s demands, and creation of self-esteem, are parts of the discussion of change in the thought of the Supreme Leader,” said Ayatollah Reza Ramazani on the need for change in all areas.



“After the revolution, Iranian society changed. In the previous regime, the society was not demanding, because the atmosphere was suffocating and no one dared to speak,” he added.



“Imam Khomeini’s view was on the future and the construction of Islamic society and civilization. He trusted the youth and was moving towards the realization of genuine Islam. Ayatollah Javadi Amoli said that Imam Khomeini changed the relationship between the Alem (Islamic Scholar) and the people from the form of a Source of Emulation (Marja-e Taqlid) and Emulator (Mowalled), and rather proposed the discussion of Imamate-Ummah. So, this theological discussion was placed under the Imamate,” stated the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.



“Before the Islamic Revolution (of Iran), some people cursed political figures. However, Imam Khomeini said, “Mourning and crying for Imam Hussein (a.s.) is (also) political.” According to the late Imam, mourning ceremonies, while maintaining its traditional form, can be transformative and demanding, and create ideological, value and moral changes in human beings,” he said, referring to the modern views of the late Imam Khomeini.



“From Imam’s point of view, Islam in the present age has a plan to change, and a word to say. Our revolution basically, was based on a transformational view. Contrary to some beliefs, the Imam accepted immediate change instead of gradual movement,” continued Ayatollah Ramazani.



“For the past thirty years, the Assembly officials, both Iranian and foreign members, have worked hard. The Supreme Leader of the Revolution has called for the change in all areas for starting a new era. Change must first take place in the structure. For the new chart, a lot of studies have been done, several theories have been explored, and we have also tried to use past data sets. Of course, there may be minor changes in the new structure,” stated the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in describing the activities of the Assembly.



“Change does not happen simply by presenting a new structure plan. Rather, the most important point is that change must be happened in the minds and thoughts of all those involved. Otherwise, we will not reach a common understanding,” he emphasized.



“We need to make changes in hardware and software. The Assembly should become a scientific and spiritual authority so that if the world’s people want to know the opinion of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), they refer to the websites and institutions of the Assembly. If we get to this point, we will reach our objectives,” stated Ayatollah Ramazani, emphasizing the necessity of consultation, patience, understanding, interaction, and synergy in activities of the Assembly.



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