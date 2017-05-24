People will strip Al Kalifa of Bahraini nationality: Clerics, seminarians

Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom in Iran has issued a statement rebuking the recent verdict by Bahraini court sentencing Sheikh Isa Qassim and a number of his followers to jail vowing that it is not far from reality that the people strip rulers in Manama of their Bahraini nationality, reported Taqrib News Agency.



Part of the message by the center reads,” Now that the tyrant Al Kalifa regime has ignored the massive protests by jurisprudents, religious leaders, international bodies and the people to set up a kangaroo court and issue a vain verdict against Sheikh Isa Qassim, it should note that the people will soon punish individual rulers in Manama and strip them of their nationality.”



Iranian center in its message has denounced the oppression against the pious cleric as extreme tyranny, suffocation and ignorance to laws and popular demands.



“Undoubtedly the hands of Al Saud are part of this plot when they are playing a particular role in supporting the egotistic Al Kalifa regime” said the message.



Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom has slammed the move to desecrate the religious figures and called world Muslims, elites to voice their anger against the oppression.



Senior Iranian jurisprudent, Ayatollah Hussein Noori Hamedani has also rejected the detention of Bahraini Shia leader urging international communities to maintain the popular demands in Bahrain.



The cleric in his message has expressed regret over the silence of so-called human rights supporters and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



Cleric in another part of the message issued on the incident has voiced his support for Bahraini people and Sheikh Isa Qassim calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

Bahraini regime forces stormed into the residence of Sheikh Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of the country’s Shia majority in the village of Diraz, arresting everyone inside the house.

Security forces fired birdshots at protesters and teargas into the house of the prominent cleric.









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