1st Int'l Video Conference Held on Ayatollah Khamenei's Letter to European Youth

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's highly-important message to the European youth was discussed by an international video conferencing panel.



The message, its various dimensions, consequences and influence came under discussion by western activists, elites and analysts.



The event was sponsored by Mostadafin World Front (mwfpress.com).



The guests of the video conference first introduced themselves and their activities, then spoke about their views on the letter and responded to the MWF's questions in this regard.



Iran's Supreme Leader sent a highly important message to the Western youth in January to stress the Islam that the West is trying to portray is a forged concept and not the reality, demanding the younger generation in the West to do research to get firsthand information before accepting their states' propaganda.



Various groups have embarked on informing the public in the West, specially the younger generation of the message. Earlier this week, the Letter was distributed by Muslims among the Americans, Europeans and Asians living in Dallas, Texas.



In a relevant development earlier this month, the office of Iran's Supreme Leader launched a special page for the message.



The page titled 'I delivered the message' can be accessed at Khamenei.ir website where people can upload their photos, films and screenshots about Supreme Leader's message.



The special Internet page has been launched two weeks after Iran's Supreme Leader sent a highly-important letter to the European and American youth.



In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei told the younger generation in the West that "I would like to talk to you about Islam, particularly the image that is presented to you as Islam. Many attempts have been made over the past two decades, almost since the disintegration of the Soviet Union, to place this great religion in the seat of a horrifying enemy. The provocation of a feeling of horror and hatred and its utilization has unfortunately a long record in the political history of the West".



He added here, "I don’t want to deal with the different phobias with which the Western nations have thus far been indoctrinated".



"A cursory review of recent critical studies of history would bring home to you the fact that the Western governments’ insincere and hypocritical treatment of other nations and cultures has been censured in new historiographies."



The letter was welcomed by many western elites, thinkers and religious figures.



After reading the letter, Rev. John Bryson Chane, American Bishop, said future of the younger generation lies in following religious principles, and the Iranian Leader's message to the youth was a severe blow to the negative impacts of modernity and secularism in the West.



"The future of the world rests squarely in the hands, hearts, minds and souls of the youth of the world. The great challenge facing the younger generation is more than just studying Islam as important as that is. As religious leaders from both occidental and oriental theological traditions, we all must work harder together in encouraging the younger generation of this world to understanding the negative impact that modernity and secularism have on our collective cultures in the 21st century," said Rev. John Bryson Chane.



Rev. Chane also attached great importance to preparing the ground for a more peaceful coexistence between Islam and Christianity, calling on followers of all monotheistic faiths to line up against extremism and condemn violence in any part of the world.



"Islam and Christianity in particular share common values that condemn violence and extremism. Christianity and Islam can be partners in spreading a great story. There are in the world today 1.6 billion Muslims and 2 billion Christians. Think of the strength in those numbers when scholars and religious leaders from these two great monotheistic faiths stand together and decry violence as an anathema of their faith traditions," he said.







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