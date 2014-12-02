The restive Xinjiang region in western China has banned prayer meetings and other religious practices in government buildings, schools and business offices. It has also imposed steep fines on the use of mobile phones and Internet to disseminate messages that 'undermine national unity'.



Religious activities will now be restricted only to take place in registered venues like mosques. The new rules also disallow people from wearing or forcing others to wear clothes or logos associated with religions.



But it was not clear what types of clothes and logos are being targeted.



The government's orders will affect Muslim employees, many of whom are known to conduct at least two of the day's five prayers in quite areas of office buildings during a work day, informed sources said. Many Muslims are also known to use mobile phones and computers to study or practice religion hymns, which are embedded in alarm clock and other software.