Hundreds stage anti-US rally in Islamabad

(Ahlul Bayt News Agency) - The Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC) leaders said they would block supply line for NATO forces if the parliament allowed the supplies.

The rally was organized as the parliament opened debate on reevaluation of relationship with the US and NATO.

The review was called after the November NATO strike on Pakistani posts and killing of 24 soldiers.

Addressing the rally chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Munawar Hasan said thousands of people would block the NATO supply route if the government decides reopening of the route.

He said that the government has already taken decision to reopen the supply line and just using the parliament to endorse the decision.

Hasan said the council will give a call for massive protest if the supply line for foreign forces in Afghanistan was opened.

He advised the government to quit the US-led coalition and formulate an independent foreign policy and free from the US influence.

Difa-e-Pakistan Council is a coalition of over 40 religious and political parties that has been vocally demanding the government to keep Nato supply routes closed.

The council chief Maulana Sami-ul-Haq also warned the government against any move to reopen the supply line for NATO forces. He held the US responsible for the instability in the region.

He said the US policies have in fact promoted terrorism in Pakistan and the whole region.

Jamatud Dawa (JuD) Chief, Hafiz Saeed on the occasion demanded halt to US drone strikes in the tribal regions. He said that the whole Pakistani nation is against the US drone attacks but the arrogant Americans have continued strikes which are killing the innocent people.

Former intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Hamid Gul speaking on the occasion said the US is facing defeat in Afghanistan and is now begging for talks with the Taliban.

Meanwhile a top Pakistani religious leader opposed reopening of NATO supply line and said his party will resist any such attempt.

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman speaking in the parliament during debate on the future relationship with the US said the government should not open supply line for NATO forces in Afghanistan.

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