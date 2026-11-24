ABNA24 - In recent years, Turkish foreign policy, especially regarding West Asian developments, has drawn criticism and questions about the degree of its accordance with Ankara's stated standings. This is an approach by the government that has even drawn criticism of circles inside the country.

In this relation, Muhittin Hamdi Yildrim, secretary-general of the Union of Religious Affairs Employees and a senior member of Turkey's Felicity Party, in an exclusive interview with Alwaght was asked about this issue, Mecca Pact, and the need for a coalition comprising Islamic powers.

Q: The Felicity Party's head Mahmut Arikan opposed Mecca Pact in his standings. After this pact was signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan we have seen rise in attacks on Yemen and killing of more civilians and damage to the infrastructure, and displacement of people. But Turkey still denies any involvement in the attacks. Has Turkey really not taken part in these attacks? Why is Felicity Party opposed to Mecca Pact?

Yildrim: We in the Felicity Party believe that the Mecca agreement was shaped within the framework of US's and Israel's plans and demands. The foundation of our struggle over the past 50 years has been opposition to American and Israeli policies, because they are opposed to the Islamic world and Islamic values and do not wish well for Muslim nations.

We believe that the differences between Yemen and Saudi Arabia and the challenges that exist among Islamic countries should not become a factor for division in the Islamic world. We must also examine what role Turkey can play in this regard.

In our view, the Mecca agreement is not, in practice, an agreement for achieving Islamic unity, and the existing differences and challenges among countries and international issues can pave the way for further divisions, and that is why we in the Felicity Party opposed this agreement.

Q: Having in mind that the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ostentatiously supporting the Palestinian people and condemns the Israeli occupation, in practice it continues economic and political cooperation with the Israeli regime. Why does not Turkey take more practical and effective measures in support of Palestine against the Israeli crimes?

Yildrim: The Turkish government and ruling party sometimes support Palestine, but on the other hand, they also have cooperation with Israel, and this reveals a kind of contradiction in their policies.

Turkey is a NATO member, and as long as it remains within the framework of such treaties and commitments, bringing about the unity of the Islamic world and creating a joint capacity to confront these issues will not be an easy job.

Our national view in the Felicity Party is that we must strive for the realization of Islamic unity in Turkey and the Islamic world and accelerate the process of forming this unity. We call on the government to take steps in this direction and work toward its realization.

Of course, it is not that the Turkish government is fundamentally opposed to Islamic unity, but there are various reasons why this unity has not yet been realized. One of the important reasons is Turkey's placement within the framework of Western agreements and treaties over the past few decades and its movement along the path those agreements have set for Turkey, and we do not approve of this approach.

Of course, we cannot fully accept the claim that Turkey provides no assistance to Palestine at all. The Turkish people do everything in their power to help the Palestinian people, but the issue is that this support has not yet reached the level of practical action and the use of power to prevent oppression and aggression.

To achieve such a goal, we must move toward strengthening cooperation among Islamic countries. Initiatives such as the D8 group can play an important role in this regard. We must move toward creating a joint structure among Islamic countries, including cooperation in the field of power and military capability, so that the Islamic world can defend itself against such aggressions.

Our master, the late Necmettin Erbakan, always emphasized that Israel understands the language of force, and that it must be resisted by building power and cohesion in the Islamic world.

At present, Turkey does everything in its power within the framework of existing alliances and cooperations, but these measures are not enough.

We alone have no power to make Israel and the US sit in their place, but collective power of the Muslim countries can do so. To this end, Islamic NATO must be founded, but we think that Mecca Pact is not Islamic NATO.

In the current regional circumstances, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, and Iran must stand together, because Iran is the gateway to Asia, Pakistan the gateway to South Asia, Turkey the gateway to Europe, and Egypt the gateway to Africa.

If these four countries unite and also invite other Islamic countries to cooperate and join them, then, God willing, all remnants of imperialism in this region will be uprooted.

Our power and demand in the Felicity Party is likewise for Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and Egypt to become a single power. Of course, the governments and states of these countries can remain independent and separate from one another and there is no problem with that. The core point is that Islamic countries must unite their power against the US and Israel.

Otherwise, Israel will exert every effort to realize the so-called "Promised Land" plan. This regime wants to seize part of the land from Turkey and another part from Iran.

To confront such scenario, there is no way but unity and coordinated actions of the Muslim countries.



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