ABNA24 - US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has called for stronger human oversight of military AI.

She warned that targeting errors could cost civilian lives, arguing the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees should scrutinise what AI-enabled weapons systems can do and how humans oversee them.

“I don’t want, out of expediency, a girls’ school to be bombed in a foreign country because the AI didn’t know the difference, because they didn’t have eyes on, because the data they looked at was 10 years old,” she said.

“Now, we have no reason to believe that targeting had AI involvement at all in the war in Iran, but I need to know that for a fact,” she said, adding, “You don’t want a hallucination when you’re talking about killing people.”

On February 28, during the opening hours of the war, a U.S. missile struck a girls’ school in southern Iran, killing more than 170 people – most of them schoolgirls.



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