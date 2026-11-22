ABNA24 - Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’ political bureau, said that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are determined to remain steadfast on their land despite shortages of food, medicine, and shelter.

Addressing the Arab National Conference, al-Hayya said that Hamas and other Palestinian factions accepted the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire agreement in an effort to stop the Israeli war and thwart plans to displace Gaza’s population.

Hayya accused the Israeli occupation regime of persisting in its aggression and engineering starvation in Gaza, calling for providing Gazan families with the support they need to strengthen their steadfastness on their land.

“We address you today as our people in war-ravaged Gaza remain steadfast on their land and resolute in defending their rights, even as they struggle to secure their daily bread, obtain medicine for their wounds, and find shelter for themselves and their children,” al-Hayya said.

He said that Hamas and other Palestinian factions agreed to the deal last year to protect the Palestinian people from the genocidal war and thwart displacement schemes. However, he added, Israel continued its attacks and starvation tactics in the midst of a weak international response.

As for the West Bank, the Hamas leader accused the Israeli occupation of seizing more Palestinian land and homes and terrorizing residents in an effort to force them to leave their areas.

He also called for a unified Arab stance to counter Israel’s continued expansion activity across the occupied Palestinian territories, urging regional initiatives to resolve disputes among countries and political parties.



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