ABNA24 - A delegation from the Supreme Commission for Heritage Revival at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine participated in events commemorating the millennium of the Islamic Seminary (Hawza) in Najaf al-Ashraf.



The delegation included Dr. Sayed Abd al-Hakim al-Safi, Director of the Higher Institute for Heritage, and Sayed Ibrahim al-Sharifi, Deputy Director of the Sheikh al-Tusi Center for Studies and Research. The events were held at the Al-Kadhemiya Holy Shrine.



Al-Safi stated, "The events featured several addresses, as well as the presentation of a scholarly research paper, in celebration of the thousandth anniversary of the arrival of the 'Sheikh of the Shia' (Sheikh al-Ta'ifah), Abu Ja'far Muhammad ibn al-Hasan al-Tusi in Najaf al-Ashraf, and his founding of the Islamic Seminary (Hawza) there."



He added, "The Islamic Seminary’s scholarly and intellectual contributions have spanned from that time to the present day, carrying the mission of knowledge and learning, enriching Islamic thought with its prolific output, constant innovation, and an unbroken legacy of contributions over the course of a millennium."



This participation underscores the Supreme Commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives and research projects that celebrate the history of the Islamic Seminary in Najaf al-Ashraf and highlight the contributions of its prominent scholars in enriching the Islamic intellectual tradition.



/129

Kadhemiya Kadhemiya Kadhemiya Kadhemiya Kadhemiya Kadhemiya Kadhemiya Kadhemiya