ABNA24 - A procession representing the people of Karbala commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her) in the holy city of Najaf, in accordance with the third historical narration. The event saw the participation of various groups, religious organizations, and processions from the city of Karbala, coordinated by the Department of Husayni Rites, Processions, and Organizations at the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

Sayed Qasim Muhammad al-Tarafi, Deputy Head of the Department, stated that the Department of Rites oversaw and organized the commemoration, providing 15 vehicles to transport the mourners from Karbala to Najaf and back.

He added that this solemn commemoration is part of a series of mourning activities organized by the people of Karbala—in cooperation with the Holy Shrine—to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



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