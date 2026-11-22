ABNA24 - The UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with human rights and humanitarian affairs, has adopted its annual resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The resolution was adopted with 162 votes in favor. It reaffirms the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, independence and to live freely in their own land, free from the Israeli regime's occupation.

The Israeli regime, the United States and six other countries voted against the resolution, while eight countries abstained.

The resolution also refers to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which declared the occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and stressed the need to end the Israeli regime's occupation without delay.



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