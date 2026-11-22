ABNA24 - Saudi aircraft targeted Yemen's Al-Mokha port in Taiz with several airstrikes, hitting one of the vital facilities on the western coast, in conjunction with eight airstrikes on Al-Mokha district.

The escalation included Sa'ada and Hajjah and resulted in one martyr and injuries in the three governorates.

In Taiz, aircraft targeted the "Al-Sukoon" park in Al-Shamayteen district, and also bombed a commercial hangar designated for selling clothing and sundries in the same district. It launched three airstrikes on the telecommunications network in Jabal Al-Shawar in Al-Mawasit district; the first two strikes caused damage to the network before the third strike destroyed it.

The bombing of the Bani Shiba junction, east of Al-Shamayteen district, resulted in the injury of one citizen and the burning of a hangar used for storing plastic. A girl was also injured by gunfire from Saudi-backed mobilization in the Al-Dhaneeb area of Al-Aqrood in Al-Masrakh district.

In Sa'ada, Saudi missile bombardment targeted border villages in Haidan district, while aircraft launched two airstrikes on the telecommunications network in the Marar area of Kitaf wa Al-Boqe district. The Al-Jabbana area in the border Shada district was subjected to artillery shelling that resulted in the injury of one citizen.

In Hajjah governorate, Saudi aircraft targeted a house in the Al-Gharbi isolation of Mustaba district, leading to the martyrdom of one citizen and the injury of two others, according to what was confirmed by the spokesman of the Ministry of Health and Environment, Dr. Anis Al-Asbahi.

The scope of the Saudi escalation expanded to include ports, telecommunications networks, commercial facilities, residential areas, and border villages, while airstrikes and missile and artillery bombardment continued in scattered areas of the country.



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