ABNA24 - The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening as Israeli restrictions continue to obstruct relief supplies, leaving approximately 150,000 tents and other essential items stranded at the border while heavy rains and strong winds devastate displacement camps.

In a joint statement Sunday, the foreign ministers of Britain, Italy, Australia and Canada called on Israel to allow immediate, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, warning of catastrophic consequences as winter approaches.

The ministers urged full implementation of the Gaza peace plan, respect for the ceasefire agreement and compliance with international humanitarian law.

Their appeal followed severe storms that flooded tens of thousands of displacement tents and reportedly killed five Palestinians, including three children. With approximately 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure damaged, inadequate drainage systems have further increased the risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) reported that Israeli forces struck a civilian checkpoint responsible for organizing and securing the passage of commercial trucks on Sunday, killing several Ministry of Economy employees.

The GMO condemned the attack, accusing Israel of deliberately undermining civilian institutions and disrupting vital supply chains amid worsening shortages.

International pressure has also intensified. The European Union called on Saturday for the immediate entry of humanitarian and early recovery supplies and the reopening of all border crossings. Four days earlier, a coalition of 53 countries and organizations issued a similar appeal ahead of winter.

According to the GMO, 77,657 aid trucks entered Gaza between October 10, 2025, and November 2, 2026, representing just 33.3% of the 232,800 trucks expected under the ceasefire agreement.

Approximately 1.6 million Palestinians, out of a population exceeding two million, require humanitarian assistance, according to figures cited by Al-Jazeera.

As displaced families confront flooding, freezing temperatures and inadequate shelter, humanitarian organizations and foreign governments are calling for sustained, unrestricted aid deliveries to prevent further deterioration in Gaza’s humanitarian conditions.



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