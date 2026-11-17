ABNA24 - The Gaza ceasefire has failed to stop the bloodshed or secure the agreed flow of humanitarian aid, with 6,233 Israeli violations leaving 1,649 Palestinians killed and 5,969 others wounded, while aid deliveries have fallen short of one-third of the agreed number of trucks, according to figures released by the Government Media Office (GMO) on Monday.

This toll comes as hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians grapple with the effects of heavy rainfall and flooding that have inundated makeshift shelters, while Israeli restrictions continue to impede the entry of urgently needed relief and shelter supplies.

In a November 13 statement, the Humanitarian Country Team in the Occupied Palestinian Territory warned that the devastating impact of the crisis was preventable, emphasizing that the losses resulted not from the storm alone, but also from policies and decisions that obstruct efforts to safeguard civilians.

GMO said the documented violations also included the arrest of 223 Palestinians, accusing Israel of exploiting the ceasefire agreement to continue its attacks and aggravate Gaza’s humanitarian crisis instead of honoring its obligations.

According to GMO, only 79,585 aid trucks were allowed into Gaza out of the 240,600 stipulated under the agreement, representing just 33 percent compliance.



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