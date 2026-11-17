ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred and three others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to media and medical sources, a citizen was shot dead by Israeli forces stationed near the Yellow Line area in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Three civilians, including a child, were also wounded by Israeli gunfire inside Al-Quds School in the Bir 19 area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



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