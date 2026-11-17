ABNA24 - The "Between the Two Holy Shrines" Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provides clean-energy-powered vehicles to transport elderly visitors and those with special needs.

Sayed Habib Al-Dahsh, Deputy Head of the Department, stated that this service was introduced to facilitate the arrival of visitors at the shrines of Imam Al-Hussayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), enabling them to perform their Ziyarat rituals and supplications.

He added that the transport service operates across five routes at the entrances leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), as well as at the entrance via Al-Jumhuriya Street.

These initiatives are part of the department’s service plan, aimed at providing the best possible assistance to visitors and ensuring a suitable environment for them to carry out their Ziyarat rituals.



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