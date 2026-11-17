The Hamas resistance movement has welcomed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, saying it exposes Israel’s failure to cover up its crimes and violations of international law while calling for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Gaza-based group said the four-nation statement reflects the severity of the living conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing blockade, starvation, and genocidal war.

Hamas said the growing international acknowledgment of the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe demonstrates Israel’s failure to conceal its atrocities and flagrant violations of international law.

The movement stressed that Palestinians are looking for measures that go beyond expressions of concern and lead to an end to collective punishment, attacks on civilians, and accountability for those responsible for the crimes.

On Sunday, Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom condemned Israel's blocking of aid into Gaza, warning that 150,000 tents and other essential supplies are being held at the border as Palestinians face worsening conditions with winter approaching.

Top diplomats of the four countries described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as dire, stressing that recent flooding had further compounded the suffering of Palestinians displaced by Israel’s genocidal war.

“People in Gaza desperately need shelter and humanitarian assistance. Yet 150,000 tents and other vital supplies are being held at the border and prevented from entering Gaza,” the statement said.

The ministers called on Israel to “stop the delays now” and allow “immediate, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”

Heavy rainfall and flooding have devastated displacement camps across Gaza, destroying or damaging numerous makeshift shelters and leaving families exposed to freezing temperatures and floodwaters, with little access to adequate shelter.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Friday that over 200,000 Palestinians have been impacted by flooding, which has also damaged shelters for more than 40,000 families.

The World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned that 950,000 displaced Palestinians are residing in areas susceptible to flooding, with over 400,000 living in particularly high-risk zones.

According to the Global Shelter Cluster, Gaza needs at least 1.7 million mattresses and 121,000 tents to help displaced Palestinians withstand the cold and wet winter months.

The United Nations has reported that more than 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced, many forced to flee their homes multiple times as a result of Israel’s genocidal war.

Despite the so-called ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, Israel continues to restrict the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where widespread destruction has left hundreds of thousands of Palestinians struggling to secure food, adequate shelter, and other essential supplies.