ABNA24 - For the third consecutive day, the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to host a central mourning assembly to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), in accordance with the third historical narration.

The assembly was organized by the Preaching Division for Husayni Propagation at the Holy Shrine, with the attendance of staff serving at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and a number of visitors.

The assembly featured a lecture by Sayed Dakhil Sayyid Hassan, who explored facets of the personality of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her). He shed light on the injustices she endured for the sake of the Mohammadian message, and the session also included the recitation of elegies by the Radood Ali al-Sa'idi.

These assemblies are part of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine’s ongoing programs to commemorate the occasions related to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), reflect upon their virtuous lives, and disseminate their teachings and merits.



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