ABNA24 - Police in Berlin filed 28 criminal charges against participants in a demonstration by the "Gen Z regelt" (Gen Z Takes Charge) movement in the capital on Saturday, which attracted far more people than expected.

About 1,200 demonstrators marched through Berlin, although only 100 had registered for the event, DPA news agency reported.The demonstrators' slogans were directed against dilapidated schools, compulsory military service, cuts to university and social funding and other issues.

According to police, the demonstration at times became violent, including clashes between officers and participants. Before the march began, participants had tried to break through the police chain at the front, police said on their WhatsApp channel.

Officers prevented this by pushing, shoving and punching.A police spokeswoman said on Sunday morning that 20 people had been provisionally detained, two fewer than announced on Saturday evening. They were detained on charges including setting off pyrotechnics.

The spokeswoman said that during the arrests there had repeatedly been acts of resistance against police and physical attacks on officers.The spokeswoman said the 28 criminal charges were filed for riot, assault, resisting officers and violations of explosives regulations.

Police deployed 700 officers at the site.Three police officers were injured during the demonstration.A series of demonstrations in cities in Germany and Europe on November 20 is set to be considerably larger. Some 15,000 demonstrators are registered for the event in Berlin.



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