ABNA24 - Rejoining the EU could cost the average British household £6,500 in the next decade, economists said.

A report by the Growth Commission found it would cost the economy almost £200bln by 2036, because Britain would lose its global competitive edge and be forced to accept rules set by Brussels, The Telegraph reported.

The independent group made its warning as UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham travels to Brussels next week for a summit to “reset” Britain’s relationship with the EU.

He is expected to sign deals aligning Britain with European rules on food standards and net zero, as well as agreeing to adopt higher tariffs on Chinese vehicle imports.

The prime minister has made clear he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime and has suggested Labour could use its next manifesto to pitch Britain’s return to the bloc.

During Labour’s party conference in September, Burnham said Brexit had “done more harm than good”, adding that the Government would consider the “pros and cons” of keeping the current arrangements, seeking a customs union, returning to the single market or going “all the way”.

Shanker Singham, the chairman of The Growth Commission, said, “We have found that aside from enhancing the existing trade agreem



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