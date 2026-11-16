ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement accused Israeli occupation authorities of continuing to engineer starvation and tighten the siege on the Gaza Strip, stressing that the amount of humanitarian aid entering the territory remains less than half the quantities stipulated under the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in press statements on Sunday that figures released by the so-called US Coordination Center concerning humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza demonstrate Israel’s continued control over the flow of essential supplies and its tightening of the blockade, in clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Qassem explained that the center’s data confirms Israel’s failure to allow the agreed-upon quantities of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, while continuing to restrict the entry of supplies urgently needed by the population.

He warned that these restrictions are further worsening the already devastating humanitarian and living conditions across the territory.

The Hamas spokesperson called on ceasefire mediators, countries guaranteeing the agreement, nations that participated in the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, and relevant international organizations to exert meaningful pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations and allow the agreed-upon quantities of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Qassem also emphasized the urgent need to lift the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip and ensure the regular, unrestricted flow of humanitarian relief and essential supplies without obstacles or delays.



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