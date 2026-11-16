ABNA24 - The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on the international community to intensify pressure on Israeli occupation authorities to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and ensure that it reaches children across the territory, as living conditions deteriorate with the arrival of winter and restrictions on essential supplies persist.

Through its Middle East and North Africa regional office, UNICEF stressed that children in Gaza continue to be deprived of the most basic necessities of life, despite more than a year having passed since the ceasefire agreement was announced. The agency emphasized the need to ensure that humanitarian aid flows into the territory in sufficient quantities and without obstruction.

UNICEF reported that 360 children have been killed and more than 1,700 others seriously injured since the agreement was announced, saying the figures reflect the continued suffering of children and the violations they face despite the ceasefire.

The risks are worsening with the onset of winter and heavy rainfall, which has flooded the tents of displaced families and made their already harsh living conditions even more difficult. Thousands of families remain without adequate shelter or protection from the cold.

As part of its humanitarian response, UNICEF said it has expanded its efforts since the ceasefire, providing healthcare and safe drinking water to more than one million people. However, the scale of humanitarian needs continues to far exceed the assistance available.

The agency also pointed to ongoing Israeli restrictions on the entry of essential supplies, including spare parts for water and sanitation systems and shelter materials, which are hampering efforts to repair infrastructure and improve living conditions for displaced families.

UNICEF previously warned that approximately 950,000 displaced Palestinians are living in flood-prone areas, including nearly 400,000 in high-risk locations. Children account for approximately half the population in these areas.

The agency warned that continued shortages of adequate shelter, water and sanitation systems, and winter supplies are increasing threats to children’s lives and health.

UNICEF called for the immediate entry of lifesaving humanitarian supplies and sufficient funding to support the emergency response during the winter months.



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