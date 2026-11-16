ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred and two others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, while another one died of injuries sustained recently.

According to media sources, Abdullah Hassouna, 28, died of wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood four days ago.

Another citizen was killed and two others were injured in four Israeli drone strikes near the al-Kanees area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



/129