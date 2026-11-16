AhlulBayt News Agency: The wreckage of an advanced Orbiter 4 surveillance drone has been discovered in the western Iranian highlands, the Iranian Army said Sunday evening.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Army said the aircraft had been hit and destroyed by air defense forces, possibly during the recent 40-day war.

The statement did not specify the exact date or location of the shootdown, saying only that the wreckage was found in the western highlands.

Since the war began on February 28, Iranian forces have intercepted and shot down dozens of US aircraft, including both drones and fighter jets.

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