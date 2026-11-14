ABNA24 - Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran had grown stronger in some respects, particularly in terms of its position and ability to influence the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its consolidation of power.

Blinken referred to economic pressure and the blockade imposed on Iran and stressed: “I do not believe they can be forced to surrender through pressure.”

Blinken also noted that the United States was dealing with a system that was highly resilient and had stood firm for eight years during the war against Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The former US secretary of state had previously said that the reality was that any agreement with Iran would likely require concessions to Tehran, including sanctions relief or concessions regarding the Strait of Hormuz.



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