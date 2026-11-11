ABNA24 - Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers escorted by police officers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards on Tuesday morning, amid tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

According to local sources, at least 305 settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards in the morning.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount, and a number of them performed provocative practices and Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.



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