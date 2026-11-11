ABNA24 - Dar al-Quran, affiliated with the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs of the Holy Alawi Shrine, organized two scholarly sessions in cooperation with the Union of Holy Quran Reciters in Basra Province. The sessions were devoted to Quranic and doctrinal topics and were held within the cultural program of Dar al-Quran, with the aim of expanding Quranic awareness and consolidating doctrinal concepts in society.

Shaikh Muhammad Fakhr al-Din, one of the servants of Dar al-Quran, stated in an interview with the Shrine’s News Center:

“The first scholarly session was held in Al-Madinah District in Basra Province under the title ‘The Attributes of Almighty God in the Holy Quran and Their Role in Knowing the Lord.’ In this session, the divine attributes that can be known through reason, as well as the attributes mentioned in the Quranic texts, were examined.”

He added:

“The second session was held in the provincial center under the title ‘Lady Fatimah (peace be upon her) in the Holy Quran and the Sunnah: The Verse of Purification as an Example.’ This session coincided with the anniversary of her martyrdom, in order to explain her standing and status in the Holy Quran.”

These two sessions were held within the third round of the Quranic program of the Holy Alawi Shrine. The Shrine has been implementing this program for the third consecutive year in a number of Iraqi provinces, with the aim of promoting Quranic culture, raising the level of social awareness, and strengthening sound doctrinal beliefs through the presentation of Quranic and doctrinal topics.



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