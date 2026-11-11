ABNA24 - Israeli forces continue to enforce a strict naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, preventing Palestinian fishermen from safely accessing the sea and earning a living, while Israeli naval vessels reportedly fire at fishing boats on a daily basis, threatening the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Palestinian families.

Nizar Ayyash, head of the Palestinian Fishermen’s Syndicate, confirmed that Israeli authorities have maintained a complete closure of Gaza’s coastal waters since October 7, 2023.

He said the naval blockade has been accompanied by repeated Israeli attacks targeting fishermen, both at sea and in their homes and displacement shelters.

In a press statement Tuesday, Ayyash reported that approximately 230 Palestinian fishermen have been killed in Israeli attacks since the beginning of the war, while others have been arrested or forcibly disappeared.

He said Israeli naval vessels frequently open heavy fire on fishing boats operating just 500 to 600 meters from shore, making even short trips into coastal waters potentially deadly.

The continued attacks have effectively deprived fishermen of their ability to work and provide for their families.

Widespread destruction of Gaza’s fishing industry

The impact of the blockade and Israeli attacks extends beyond the targeting of fishermen to the widespread destruction of Gaza’s fishing infrastructure, facilities, and equipment.

According to Ayyash, Gaza’s main fishing port, its facilities, and fishing boats in the northern part of the Strip have been completely destroyed.

Approximately 80% of fishing equipment in central Gaza and Khan Yunis has also been damaged, while fishing infrastructure in Rafah has been bulldozed and entirely removed.

Ayyash estimated that Israeli airstrikes, naval attacks, and artillery shelling have destroyed approximately 95% of Gaza’s fishing industry assets and maritime facilities, including ports, fishing harbors, boats, and equipment.

The destruction has severely undermined the industry’s ability to operate.

The consequences have affected thousands of Palestinian families.

Before the war, approximately 5,000 fishermen depended on fishing to support households comprising nearly 55,000 people, Ayyash said.

Numerous related businesses and economic activities have also suffered significant losses as the fishing industry has been brought close to a standstill.

Gaza’s fishermen deprived of their livelihoods

Under the current conditions, only a limited number of Palestinian fishermen can still venture into the sea.

According to Ayyash, approximately 500 fishermen are able to enter coastal waters, relying on rudimentary equipment and manually operated rowing boats while facing the constant threat of Israeli gunfire, pursuit, and attacks.

Most fishermen have lost their primary source of income and now depend on humanitarian assistance to meet their families’ basic needs.

The continued blockade, widespread unemployment, and deteriorating economic conditions have further deepened their hardship.

The consequences of the naval closure extend beyond the fishing community, affecting Gaza’s food security and local economy.

Fishing has traditionally provided an important source of food and employment, supporting numerous related occupations, including fish sales, transportation, marketing, boat maintenance, and net repair.

The near-total shutdown of the industry has therefore deprived thousands of Palestinians not only of their livelihoods but also of access to an important source of food.

Israeli attacks continue despite ceasefire

Despite the ceasefire agreement coming into effect, Palestinian fishermen continue to face Israeli gunfire, naval pursuit, and the seizure of fishing boats.

Reports have also documented injuries and arrests among fishermen attempting to work in Gaza’s coastal waters.

In the latest reported incident, a Palestinian fisherman was wounded Tuesday morning when Israeli naval vessels opened fire on fishing boats off the coast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that two fishing boats were also damaged in the attack.

The incident highlights the continuing dangers facing fishermen even after the announcement of the ceasefire, as Gaza’s coastal waters remain effectively closed to normal fishing activity.

Fishermen are still unable to resume their work safely, while the destruction of ports, boats, and equipment has made recovery increasingly difficult.

Fishing industry suffers $90 million in direct losses

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights estimated that Gaza’s fishing industry has suffered approximately $90 million in direct losses.

The losses resulted from the destruction of fishing assets, facilities, and equipment, as well as the prolonged disruption of economic activities connected to the sea.

Ayyash issued an urgent appeal to the international community to intervene and pressure Israel to reopen Gaza’s coastal waters to Palestinian fishermen.

He called for an immediate end to attacks against fishermen and urged international support for rebuilding the fishing industry, restoring damaged harbors, and replacing destroyed boats and equipment.

Such measures, he stressed, are essential to reviving this vital economic sector and protecting thousands of families who have lost their livelihoods.

With Gaza’s coastal waters closed, its ports and fishing boats devastated, and Israeli naval gunfire continuing, the Palestinian fishing industry faces an unprecedented crisis.

The losses extend far beyond physical destruction, depriving thousands of Palestinians of their ability to work, earn a living, and access an essential source of food.



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