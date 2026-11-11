ABNA24 - The office of the supreme religious authority, His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani, in Najaf al-Ashraf, has announced that Wednesday, will be the final day of the month of Jumada al-Ula, and that Thursday, November 12, 2026, will be the first day of the month of Jumada al-Akhira for the year 1448 AH.



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