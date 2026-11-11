ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine honored more than 1,500 female students who wear the traditional Iraqi *abaya*, as part of the 11th annual "Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira" (peace be upon her) Cultural Festival, held at the University of Baghdad.



The festival was organized by the Public Relations Department of the Holy Shrine, in collaboration with the University of Baghdad, as part of the "Fityat al-Kafeel" national project.



Ahmed Al-Yasiri, head of the University Relations Unit at the department, stated: "The festival honored over 1,500 female students from the University of Baghdad, with the aim of encouraging them to wear the Iraqi *abaya* on campus."



He added that the festival featured several segments, beginning with the Iraqi national anthem and the recitation of *Surah Al-Fatiha*. This was followed by a beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Sayed Hussein Al-Askari; an address on behalf of the Holy Shrine delivered by Dr. Hassan Dakhil; a speech by the President of the University of Baghdad, Dr. Alaa Abdul-Hassan Al-Zughaibi; a cultural lecture by Sheikh Maitham Al-Khafaji; and a poetry segment featuring poets Mohammed Al-Fatimi and Mohammed Al-Yasiri.



The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is committed to expanding its presence within Iraqi universities through initiatives and programs designed to strengthen the religious and national identity of young people, promote ethical values ​​within the university community, and support female university students—encouraging them to uphold their authentic identity. These efforts contribute to preparing a conscious generation that balances academic achievement with a commitment to core values ​​and principles.



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