ABNA24 - Norway's consumer price inflation accelerated less than expected in October to the highest level in seven months, Statistics Norway said on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 3.6% in October from 3.4% in April. The expected inflation rate was 3.7%. Moreover, a similar higher rate was last seen in March, according to DPA news agency.

At the same time, core inflation, which excludes tax changes and energy products, eased to a 3-month low of 2.7% from 3.0%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3%, and core consumer prices gained 0.6%.

Data showed that transport inflation rose to 1.9% from 1.1%. Similarly, the annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 3.6% from 3.3%.

Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 1.4% from 2.4%, and clothing and footwear prices increased at a slower pace of 0.4% versus 2.2% in September.