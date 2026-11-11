AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Basij Organization of the Islamic Republic says the strategy of the global arrogance to subjugate independent nations through a monopoly on cutting-edge technologies has been fundamentally disrupted by the rising deterrence of the Resistance Front.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a national scientific event in the city of Shiraz on Tuesday, Hossein Taeb explained how Iran’s indigenous advancements are actively dismantling Western hegemony.

Detailing the geopolitical shift in the technology sector, Taeb noted that imperialist powers attempted to secure an exclusive grip on strategic fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and advanced communication networks.

The ultimate goal, he explained, was to subject independent nations to their political and media will through technological dependency.

“However, the emergence of new poles of power and the increased deterrence capability of the Resistance Front have challenged this equation,” he said, emphasizing that the era of unilateral technological domination is rapidly coming to an end.

Expanding on the shifting global order, the Basij chief pointed to a fundamental change in the strategic priorities of the United States.

Maintaining global hegemony was once the primary objective of US leaders, Taeb said.

However, he added, a significant portion of Washington’s current policies and political rhetoric is now entirely focused on preventing its own internal collapse.

He attributed this imperial decline to the failure of the enemy’s hybrid warfare campaign against Iran.

After soft power and economic sanctions failed to yield results, the enemy resorted to military aggression, the assassination of prominent scientific figures, and the sabotage of research centers in a desperate bid to halt the progress of independent nations.

Taeb highlighted Iran’s remarkable self-sufficiency, noting that the Islamic Republic no longer relies on foreign entities for satellite data monitoring or radar systems.

Today, he said, more than 30 countries are seeking to acquire Iranian-made strategic equipment in the aerospace and basic science sectors.

Commercializing indigenous science

To sustain this momentum and achieve true scientific authority, Taeb underscored the critical need to protect the human capital from foreign espionage networks designed to poach top students near prominent universities.

He called for a comprehensive national research needs-assessment system to bridge the gap between academic ideas and industrial commercialization.

To sustain this momentum and achieve true scientific authority, Taeb underscored the critical need to protect the human capital from foreign espionage networks designed to poach top students near prominent universities.

He called for a comprehensive national research needs-assessment system to bridge the gap between academic ideas and industrial commercialization.

This is particularly vital in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and mining sectors, which hold an estimated 25 billion tons of untapped mineral capacity that must be developed domestically rather than sold as raw materials, he said.

The Basij Organization, he noted, is actively working as a facilitator between academic elites, knowledge-based firms, and venture capital to ensure that technological innovations are successfully brought to market.

Ultimately, Taeb maintained, true scientific authority, economic wealth, and sustainable national security can only be achieved through active resistance, threat elimination, and an unwavering reliance on domestic Iranian experts and defense industries.

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