Two siblings killed as sand cliff collapses onto displacement tent in Gaza

ABNA24 - Gaza’s ministry of education has mourned siblings Mariam Nabhan, 6, and Salah Ahmed Nabhan, 8, who were killed when a sand cliff collapsed and buried their tent in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, on Sunday night.

The tragedy claimed the lives of five civilians and injured several others, including a teacher and two students.

Both siblings attended Al-Matahen School in the east Khan Yunis educational district. The ministry offered its condolences to their family and the school community.

The ministry stressed that the tragic death of these two students was not an isolated incident, but a direct consequence of war and displacement, adding that the destruction of homes, schools, and shelters forced families to live in fragile, worn-out tents lacking even the most basic safety measures.

It said the tragedy underscores the dangers facing displaced families living in precarious conditions, where inadequate shelter leaves them vulnerable to a range of hazards.



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