Comprehensive and Specialized Library Services of Haydariyyah Rawdah Library at Alawi Holy Shrine

ABNA24 - The Haydariyyah Rawdah Library at the Alawi Holy Shrine is one of the oldest scholarly and epistemic centers, playing a significant role in preserving the scholarly heritage and providing researchers and seminary students with access to this heritage. The library was founded more than a thousand years ago to serve as a repository for the preservation of the intellectual and scholarly works produced in Najaf al-Ashraf.

Karrar Chasib al-Hilu, Head of the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Alawi Holy Shrine, told the Shrine’s Media Center:

“The library continues to provide its comprehensive library services while prioritizing the preservation of the scholarly works of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him), the scholarly heritage of the seminary, and the written works about the city of Najaf al-Ashraf; this leads to serving researchers and students and strengthening the scholarly current.”

He added:

“The library today encompasses a collection of specialized libraries, including the specialized library of Rijal science and the women’s library. In addition, the advanced digital library and the section for university theses, newspapers, and magazines operate within this collection.”

Al-Hilu also noted planning to launch more advanced digital services in the next phase, stating that these measures will be carried out in cooperation with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department and the Information Technology Center, drawing on the efforts and capabilities of the Alawi Holy Shrine’s staff.

The Haydariyyah Rawdah Library remains a symbol of the continuity of knowledge and learning, linking the authenticity of heritage with innovation in service delivery, and by continuing its mission to preserve scholarly heritage and provide future generations with access to it, it contributes to strengthening the scholarly standing of Najaf al-Ashraf.



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