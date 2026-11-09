Imam Hussain Holy Shrine opens religious sciences school in Diwaniyah

ABNA24 - The Religious Affairs Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine announced the opening of the Imam Ali Al-Hadi (peace be upon him) School for Religious Sciences in Diwaniyah Governorate, under the sponsorship of the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalai, and under the directives of the Secretary-General of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, Mr. Hassan Rashid Jawad Al-Abayachi, aiming to enhance tabligh (preaching) activities and prepare religious cadres in the governorate.

The head of the department, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Safi, stated that "the purpose of establishing the school is to bolster tabligh activities and prepare religious cadres in the governorate," emphasizing "the necessity of adopting the scientific system followed in religious schools by attracting an elite group of teachers, adopting rigorous scientific curricula, and committing to conducting periodic examinations."

He added that "the school will work on preparing qualified student cadres through organizing specialized courses in Hussaini preaching (Khutabah), contributing to consolidating religious awareness and expanding the scope of tabligh activities to include the various districts and sub-districts of the governorate."

He continued that "the opening of the school represents a essential pillar in supplying religious institutions with expert and efficient scientific cadres capable of implementing tabligh programs and projects during the upcoming phase."



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