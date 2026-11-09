Video: Shia from perspective of Hazrat Zahra

AhlulBayt News Agency: In explaining the reality of Shia, Hazrat Zahra (s.a.) does not separate love for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) from practical obedience. In her narration, a Shia is one who acts upon the commands of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and avoids their prohibitions; although the lovers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) who slip in practice will, after being purified of sins through worldly afflictions and the intermediate world, be saved by the blessing of their kindness.