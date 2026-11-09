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Israeli police restrict Muslim access as extremist Jewish settlers enter Aqsa Mosque compound

9 November 2026 - 08:12
News ID: 1888268
Source: Palestine Media
Israeli police restrict Muslim access as extremist Jewish settlers enter Aqsa Mosque compound

At least 168 extremist Israeli settlers entered the Aqsa Mosque compound in groups through the Maghariba Gate on Sunday, accompanied by police.

ABNA24 - Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers escorted by police officers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards on Sunday morning and later in the afternoon, amid tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

According to local sources, at least 168 settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards today.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount, and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.

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